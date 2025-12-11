flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight4,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,1327 oz) 4,1265 g
  • Diameter28 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationHalf Laurel
  • Yearno date (1619-1625)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1600 USD
Auction sales chart Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust". This gold coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 301 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction Rumnicoin - December 11, 2025
SellerRumnicoin
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction St James’s - September 24, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 24, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
1893 $
Price in auction currency 1400 GBP
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 5, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 6, 2018
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateNovember 6, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction Morton & Eden - December 8, 2017
SellerMorton & Eden
DateDecember 8, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
SellerDNW
DateJune 9, 2016
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2016
SellerSpink
DateMarch 22, 2016
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction Spink - September 22, 2014
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 22, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction Spink - June 25, 2014
SellerSpink
DateJune 25, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
SellerKünker
DateMarch 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 18, 2011
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateNovember 18, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2009
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
SellerGoldberg
DateMay 26, 2008
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
SellerGoldberg
DateMay 30, 2007
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 1, 2005
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" at auction Teutoburger - March 14, 2026
SellerTeutoburger
DateMarch 14, 2026
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of James I Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" is 1600 USD. The coin contains 4,1265 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 640,38 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust"?

To sell the Half Laurel no date (1619-1625) "First bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

