Shilling 1946 "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Shilling 1946 "Type 1937-1946" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Shilling 1946 "Type 1937-1946" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,382,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1946
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1946 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 1,700. Bidding took place October 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (8)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
United Kingdom Shilling 1946 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1946 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1946 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1946 at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1946 at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1946 at auction Empire - June 16, 2022
Seller Empire
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1946 at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1946 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1946 at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1946 at auction BAC - March 17, 2021
Seller BAC
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1946 at auction BAC - September 8, 2020
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1946 at auction BAC - February 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1946 at auction BAC - June 4, 2019
Seller BAC
Date June 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1946 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1946 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

