Shilling 1946 "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1946 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 1,700. Bidding took place October 6, 2021.

