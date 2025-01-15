United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Shilling 1946 "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,382,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1946
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1946 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 1,700. Bidding took place October 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (8)
- Empire (1)
- Heritage (1)
- St James’s (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1946 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search