flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Shilling 1944 "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Shilling 1944 "Type 1937-1946" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Shilling 1944 "Type 1937-1946" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,990,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1944
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1944 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 5093 sold at the La Galerie Numismatique auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place November 22, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (8)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (4)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1944 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1944 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 105 CZK
United Kingdom Shilling 1944 at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
United Kingdom Shilling 1944 at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1944 at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1944 at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1944 at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1944 at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1944 at auction BAC - March 17, 2021
Seller BAC
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1944 at auction BAC - September 8, 2020
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1944 at auction BAC - February 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1944 at auction BAC - June 4, 2019
Seller BAC
Date June 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1944 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 7, 2018
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1944 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 9, 2017
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1944 at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1944 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 22, 2016
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1944 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 21, 2016
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1944 at auction Frühwald - February 25, 2013
Seller Frühwald
Date February 25, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1944 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 477
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George VI Coins of United Kingdom in 1944 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access