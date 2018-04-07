United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Shilling 1944 "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,990,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1944
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1944 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 5093 sold at the La Galerie Numismatique auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place November 22, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- BAC (8)
- Frühwald (1)
- Katz (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (4)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- TMAJK sro (1)
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 105 CZK
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1944 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search