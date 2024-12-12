flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Shilling 1942 "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Shilling 1942 "Type 1937-1946" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Shilling 1942 "Type 1937-1946" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,677,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1942
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1942 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1100 sold at the Aurea Numismatika auction for CZK 360. Bidding took place October 7, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (15)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1942 at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1942 at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1942 at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1942 at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1942 at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
United Kingdom Shilling 1942 at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1942 at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1942 at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1942 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1942 at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1942 at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1942 at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1942 at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1942 at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1942 at auction BAC - March 17, 2021
Seller BAC
Date March 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1942 at auction BAC - September 8, 2020
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1942 at auction BAC - February 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date February 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1942 at auction BAC - June 4, 2019
Seller BAC
Date June 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1942 at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1942 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 477
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George VI Coins of United Kingdom in 1942 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access