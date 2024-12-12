United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Shilling 1942 "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,677,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1942
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1942 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1100 sold at the Aurea Numismatika auction for CZK 360. Bidding took place October 7, 2018.
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
