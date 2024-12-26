flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Shilling 1941 "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Shilling 1941 "Type 1937-1946" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Shilling 1941 "Type 1937-1946" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,086,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1941
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1941 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1309 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 95. Bidding took place October 30, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (8)
  • Katz (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1941 at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1941 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 95 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1941 at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1941 at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1941 at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1941 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 36 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1941 at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1941 at auction BAC - March 17, 2021
Seller BAC
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1941 at auction BAC - September 8, 2020
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1941 at auction BAC - February 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1941 at auction BAC - June 4, 2019
Seller BAC
Date June 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1941 at auction Russiancoin - August 23, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1941 at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Shilling 1941 at auction Russiancoin - February 6, 2025
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 6, 2025
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1941 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

