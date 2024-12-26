Shilling 1941 "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1941 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1309 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 95. Bidding took place October 30, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (8) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1)