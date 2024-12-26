United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Shilling 1941 "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,086,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1941
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1941 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1309 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 95. Bidding took place October 30, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 95 USD
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 36 GBP
