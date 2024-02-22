flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Shilling 1938 "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Shilling 1938 "Type 1937-1946" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Shilling 1938 "Type 1937-1946" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,798,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1938
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1938 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 22040 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,265. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (12)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1938 at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1938 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1938 at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1938 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1938 at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1938 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1938 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1938 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1938 at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1938 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1938 at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1938 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1938 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1938 at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1938 at auction BAC - March 17, 2021
Seller BAC
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1938 at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1938 at auction BAC - June 4, 2019
Seller BAC
Date June 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1938 at auction Russiancoin - August 23, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1938 at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1938 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF67 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

