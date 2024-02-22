United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Shilling 1938 "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,798,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1938
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1938 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 22040 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,265. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (12)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (3)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
