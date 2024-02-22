Shilling 1938 "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1938 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 22040 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,265. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) AU (7) XF (8) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) PF67 (1) CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (2)