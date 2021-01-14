Shilling 1943 HP "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,404,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1943
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1943 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 905 sold at the BAC Numismatics auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place May 28, 2020.

United Kingdom Shilling 1943 HP at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1943 HP at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1943 HP at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1943 HP at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1943 HP at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 220 RUB
United Kingdom Shilling 1943 HP at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1943 HP at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1943 HP at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1943 HP at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1943 HP at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1943 HP at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1943 HP at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
