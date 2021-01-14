United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Shilling 1940 HP "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,099,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1940
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1940 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 895 sold at the BAC Numismatics auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place May 28, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- BAC (6)
- Katz (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
