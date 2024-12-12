Shilling 1939 HP "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1939 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 31786 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (4) XF (7) No grade (2) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)