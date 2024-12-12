flag
Shilling 1939 HP "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Shilling 1939 HP "Type 1937-1946" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Shilling 1939 HP "Type 1937-1946" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,053,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1939
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1939 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 31786 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

United Kingdom Shilling 1939 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1939 HP at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 19000 JPY
United Kingdom Shilling 1939 HP at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1939 HP at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1939 HP at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1939 HP at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1939 HP at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1939 HP at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1939 HP at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1939 HP at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1939 HP at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1939 HP at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1939 HP at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
United Kingdom Shilling 1939 HP at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1939 HP at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

