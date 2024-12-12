United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Shilling 1939 HP "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,053,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1939
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1939 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 31786 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 19000 JPY
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
