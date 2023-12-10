flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Shilling 1938 HP "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Shilling 1938 HP "Type 1937-1946" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Shilling 1938 HP "Type 1937-1946" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,833,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1938
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1938 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 4339 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 160,000. Bidding took place January 20, 2018.

United Kingdom Shilling 1938 HP at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 17000 JPY
United Kingdom Shilling 1938 HP at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1938 HP at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1938 HP at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1938 HP at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1938 HP at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1938 HP at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1938 HP at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1938 HP at auction Russiancoin - August 23, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1938 HP at auction Auction World - January 22, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1938 HP at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1938 HP at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1938 HP at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
