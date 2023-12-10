United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Shilling 1938 HP "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,833,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1938
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1938 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 4339 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 160,000. Bidding took place January 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- BAC (6)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (2)
- Nihon (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 17000 JPY
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search