Shilling 1938 HP "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1938 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 4339 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 160,000. Bidding took place January 20, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (5) AU (1) XF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF66 (3) CAMEO (3) Service PCGS (3)