flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Florin 1946 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Florin 1946 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Florin 1946 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
  • Diameter 28,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,300,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1946
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1946 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1314 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 260. Bidding took place October 30, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (10)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Stephen Album (2)
United Kingdom Florin 1946 HP at auction Stephen Album - November 28, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1946 HP at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
United Kingdom Florin 1946 HP at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1946 HP at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1946 HP at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1946 HP at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1946 HP at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1946 HP at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1946 HP at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1946 HP at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1946 HP at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1946 HP at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1946 HP at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1946 HP at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1946 HP at auction Heritage - September 10, 2015
United Kingdom Florin 1946 HP at auction Heritage - September 10, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1946 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 477
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George VI Coins of United Kingdom in 1946 All English coins English silver coins English coins Florin Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access