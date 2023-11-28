United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Florin 1946 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
- Diameter 28,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,300,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1946
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1946 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1314 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 260. Bidding took place October 30, 2023.
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
