Florin 1946 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1946 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1314 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 260. Bidding took place October 30, 2023.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (10) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) Service PCGS (3)