Florin 1943 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
- Diameter 28,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 26,712,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1943
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1943 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 24389 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,234. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- BAC (6)
- Heritage (3)
- Katz (4)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition SP66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition SP66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
