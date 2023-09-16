flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Florin 1943 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Florin 1943 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Florin 1943 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
  • Diameter 28,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 26,712,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1943
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1943 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 24389 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,234. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

United Kingdom Florin 1943 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1943 HP at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1943 HP at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1943 HP at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1943 HP at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1943 HP at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1943 HP at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1943 HP at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1943 HP at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1943 HP at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition SP66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1943 HP at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1943 HP at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1943 HP at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition SP66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1943 HP at auction Heritage - January 12, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2004
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

