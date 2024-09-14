United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Sixpence 1946 (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 43,466,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1946
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1946 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 24414 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1946 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
