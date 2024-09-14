flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Sixpence 1946 (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Sixpence 1946 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Sixpence 1946 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 43,466,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1946
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1946 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 24414 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1946 at auction CoinsNB - November 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1946 at auction CoinsNB - October 5, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1946 at auction CoinsNB - September 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1946 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1946 at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1946 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1946 at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1946 at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1946 at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1946 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1946 at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1946 at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1946 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1946 at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1946 at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1946 at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1946 at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1946 at auction CoinsNB - February 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1946 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1946 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1946 at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1946 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

