Sixpence 1946 (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1946 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 24414 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (14) AU (3) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (6) MS62 (3) MS61 (2) PF65 (1) Service NGC (13) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

BAC (3)

CoinsNB (13)

Heritage (1)

Katz (1)

Russiancoin (4)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stephen Album (1)