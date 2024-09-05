United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Sixpence 1944 (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 36,953,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1944
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1944 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 419 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 60. Bidding took place September 30, 2024.
Seller CoinsNB
Date January 18, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date January 18, 2025
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller CoinsNB
Date November 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******

Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1944 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
