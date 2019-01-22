flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Threepence 1951 HP "Type 1937-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Threepence 1951 HP "Type 1937-1952" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Threepence 1951 HP "Type 1937-1952" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,468

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1951
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1951 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1951 HP at auction Tauler & Fau - January 22, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 22, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 477
