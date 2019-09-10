flag
Threepence 1939 HP "Type 1937-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,234

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1939
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
