Threepence 1939 HP "Type 1937-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,234
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1939
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1939 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place September 10, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
