flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Threepence 1944 HP "Type 1937-1945" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Threepence 1944 HP "Type 1937-1945" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Threepence 1944 HP "Type 1937-1945" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,005,999

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1944
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1944 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 4994 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 150. Bidding took place February 24, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • St James’s (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1944 HP at auction Russiancoin - January 9, 2025
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 9, 2025
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1944 HP at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1944 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 32 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1944 HP at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1944 HP at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1944 HP at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1944 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1944 HP at auction St James’s - May 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1944 HP at auction DNW - February 2, 2022
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1944 HP at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1944 HP at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1944 HP at auction Heritage - August 29, 2019
United Kingdom Threepence 1944 HP at auction Heritage - August 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 29, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1944 HP at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1944 HP at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Threepence 1944 HP at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1944 HP at auction Numis.be - May 21, 2013
Seller Numis.be
Date May 21, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1944 HP at auction Goldberg - September 21, 2005
United Kingdom Threepence 1944 HP at auction Goldberg - September 21, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date September 21, 2005
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1944 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 477
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George VI Coins of United Kingdom in 1944 All English coins English silver coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access