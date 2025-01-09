United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Threepence 1944 HP "Type 1937-1945" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,005,999
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1944
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1944 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 4994 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 150. Bidding took place February 24, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 32 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 29, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
