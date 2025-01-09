Threepence 1944 HP "Type 1937-1945" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1944 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 4994 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 150. Bidding took place February 24, 2021.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (4) XF (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (1)