Twopence 1943 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 0,94 g
- Pure silver (0,0151 oz) 0,47 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,239
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1943
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1943 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 20. Bidding took place August 18, 2022.
