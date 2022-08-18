flag
Twopence 1943 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Twopence 1943 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Twopence 1943 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 0,94 g
  • Pure silver (0,0151 oz) 0,47 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,239

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1943
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1943 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 20. Bidding took place August 18, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1943 HP at auction Roma Numismatics - August 18, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

