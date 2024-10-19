Halfcrown 1944 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1944 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 305 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 42. Bidding took place June 27, 2021.

