Halfcrown 1944 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Halfcrown 1944 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Halfcrown 1944 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,255,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1944
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1944 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 305 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 42. Bidding took place June 27, 2021.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1944 HP at auction CoinsNB - October 19, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1944 HP at auction CoinsNB - October 5, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 5, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1944 HP at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1944 HP at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - May 26, 2023
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date May 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1944 HP at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - March 10, 2023
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1944 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - February 20, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1944 HP at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1944 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1944 HP at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1944 HP at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1944 HP at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 19, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1944 HP at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1944 HP at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1944 HP at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1944 HP at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1944 HP at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1944 HP at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1944 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - June 27, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1944 HP at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1944 HP at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1944 HP at auction Nihon - December 13, 2020
Seller Nihon
Date December 13, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1944 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

