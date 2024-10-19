United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Halfcrown 1944 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,255,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1944
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1944 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 305 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 42. Bidding took place June 27, 2021.
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 5, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1944 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
