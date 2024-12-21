flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Halfcrown 1943 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Halfcrown 1943 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Halfcrown 1943 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,463,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1943
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1943 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 29820 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (16)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Frühwald (6)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (6)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1943 HP at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1943 HP at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1943 HP at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1943 HP at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1943 HP at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1943 HP at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1943 HP at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1943 HP at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1943 HP at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1943 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - February 20, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1943 HP at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1943 HP at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1943 HP at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1943 HP at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1943 HP at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1943 HP at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1943 HP at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1943 HP at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1943 HP at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1943 HP at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1943 HP at auction Frühwald - February 16, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date February 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

