United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Halfcrown 1943 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,463,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1943
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1943 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 29820 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
