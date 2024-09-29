United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Halfcrown 1942 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 31,220,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1942
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1942 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 22045 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,610. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1942 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
