United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Halfcrown 1942 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Halfcrown 1942 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Halfcrown 1942 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 31,220,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1942
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1942 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 22045 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,610. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1942 HP at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1942 HP at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1942 HP at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1942 HP at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1942 HP at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1942 HP at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1942 HP at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1942 HP at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1942 HP at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1942 HP at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1942 HP at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1942 HP at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1942 HP at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1942 HP at auction Coinhouse - December 19, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1942 HP at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1942 HP at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1942 HP at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1942 HP at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1942 HP at auction BAC - March 17, 2021
Seller BAC
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1942 HP at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1942 HP at auction BAC - September 8, 2020
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1942 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

