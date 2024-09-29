United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Halfcrown 1939 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,479,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1939
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1939 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 21093 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
