Halfcrown 1939 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Halfcrown 1939 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Halfcrown 1939 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,479,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1939
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1939 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 21093 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • BAC (10)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Frühwald (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (7)
  • Marudhar (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1939 HP at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1939 HP at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1939 HP at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1939 HP at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1939 HP at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1939 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - February 20, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1939 HP at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1939 HP at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 27, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1939 HP at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1939 HP at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1939 HP at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1939 HP at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1939 HP at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1939 HP at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1939 HP at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1939 HP at auction Rio de la Plata - March 12, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1939 HP at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1939 HP at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1939 HP at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1939 HP at auction Frühwald - September 28, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date September 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1939 HP at auction Frühwald - May 18, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date May 18, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1939 HP at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - February 12, 2025
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date February 12, 2025
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

