Shilling 1950 HP "Type 1949-1951" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1950 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 3942 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 6,169. Bidding took place May 31, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (1) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF67 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) Service NGC (3)