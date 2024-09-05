flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Shilling 1950 HP "Type 1949-1951" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Shilling 1950 HP "Type 1949-1951" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Shilling 1950 HP "Type 1949-1951" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,65 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,300,000
  • Mintage PROOF 18,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1950
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1950 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 3942 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 6,169. Bidding took place May 31, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1950 HP at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1950 HP at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
6098 $
Price in auction currency 850000 JPY
United Kingdom Shilling 1950 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - August 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 42 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1950 HP at auction Numismatica Ranieri - September 30, 2019
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1950 HP at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1950 HP at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2015
United Kingdom Shilling 1950 HP at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date June 2, 2015
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

