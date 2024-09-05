United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Shilling 1950 HP "Type 1949-1951" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,65 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,300,000
- Mintage PROOF 18,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1950
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1950 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 3942 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 6,169. Bidding took place May 31, 2015.
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
6098 $
Price in auction currency 850000 JPY
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 42 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
