United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Florin 1950 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 11,31 g
- Diameter 28,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,357,000
- Mintage PROOF 18,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1950
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1950 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 842 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,800,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
3712 $
Price in auction currency 555000 JPY
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
7891 $
Price in auction currency 1100000 JPY
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 31, 2016
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
