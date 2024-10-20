Florin 1950 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1950 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 842 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,800,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (7) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) PF64 (4) Service NGC (5)