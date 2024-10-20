flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Florin 1950 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Florin 1950 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Florin 1950 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Diameter 28,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,357,000
  • Mintage PROOF 18,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1950
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1950 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 842 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,800,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Florin 1950 HP at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
3712 $
Price in auction currency 555000 JPY
United Kingdom Florin 1950 HP at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
7891 $
Price in auction currency 1100000 JPY
United Kingdom Florin 1950 HP at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1950 HP at auction Auction World - January 31, 2016
Seller Auction World
Date January 31, 2016
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1950 HP at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1950 HP at auction Spink - March 26, 2013
Seller Spink
Date March 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1950 HP at auction Heritage - August 9, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2012
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

