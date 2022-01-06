flag
Florin 1949 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Florin 1949 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Florin 1949 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Diameter 28,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 28,615,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1949
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1949 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 3941 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place May 31, 2015.

United Kingdom Florin 1949 HP at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
United Kingdom Florin 1949 HP at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
United Kingdom Florin 1949 HP at auction Spink - January 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1949 HP at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1949 HP at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1949 HP at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2015
United Kingdom Florin 1949 HP at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date June 2, 2015
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

