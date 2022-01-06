United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Florin 1949 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 11,31 g
- Diameter 28,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 28,615,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1949
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1949 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 3941 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place May 31, 2015.
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
