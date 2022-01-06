Florin 1949 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1949 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 3941 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place May 31, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (4) VF (1) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) PF64 (2) CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)