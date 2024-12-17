flag
Florin 1947 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Florin 1947 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Florin 1947 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Diameter 28,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,910,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1947
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1947 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 3439 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 820,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

United Kingdom Florin 1947 HP at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
United Kingdom Florin 1947 HP at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
2779 $
Price in auction currency 439000 JPY
United Kingdom Florin 1947 HP at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1947 HP at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1947 HP at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1947 HP at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1947 HP at auction Heritage - January 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1947 HP at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1947 HP at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1947 HP at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1947 HP at auction Spink - June 25, 2009
Seller Spink
Date June 25, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1947 HP at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1947 HP at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
