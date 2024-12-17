United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Florin 1947 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 11,31 g
- Diameter 28,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,910,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1947
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1947 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 3439 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 820,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- London Coins (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
2779 $
Price in auction currency 439000 JPY
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1947 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
