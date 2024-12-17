Florin 1947 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1947 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 3439 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 820,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (2) Condition (slab) PF65 (5) PF64 (2) PF63 (1) CAMEO (6) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (5) NGC (4)