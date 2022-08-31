flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Halfcrown 1950 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Halfcrown 1950 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Halfcrown 1950 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 14,1 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 28,336,000
  • Mintage PROOF 18,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1950
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1950 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 695 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 1,300,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Nihon (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1950 HP at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
9326 $
Price in auction currency 1300000 JPY
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1950 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - August 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1950 HP at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1950 HP at auction Heritage - February 2, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2017
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1950 HP at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1950 HP at auction Heritage - August 16, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2012
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1950 HP at auction Heritage - February 14, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2010
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

