United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Halfcrown 1950 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 14,1 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 28,336,000
- Mintage PROOF 18,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1950
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1950 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 695 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 1,300,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Nihon (1)
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
9326 $
Price in auction currency 1300000 JPY
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2017
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2012
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search