Halfcrown 1949 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 14,1 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 28,273,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1949
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1949 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 3940 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,408. Bidding took place May 31, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bertolami (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 2100 USD
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
2950 $
Price in auction currency 2400 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
