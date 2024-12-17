Halfcrown 1949 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1949 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 3940 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,408. Bidding took place May 31, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (5) VF (1) Condition (slab) PF67 (1) PF66 (2) PF64 (2) CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (3)