Halfcrown 1949 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Halfcrown 1949 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Halfcrown 1949 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 14,1 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 28,273,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1949
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1949 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 3940 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,408. Bidding took place May 31, 2015.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1949 HP at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 2100 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1949 HP at auction St James’s - November 8, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
2950 $
Price in auction currency 2400 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1949 HP at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1949 HP at auction Bertolami - December 11, 2016
Seller Bertolami
Date December 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1949 HP at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date June 2, 2015
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1949 HP at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Available by subscription

