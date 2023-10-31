flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Halfcrown 1948 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Halfcrown 1948 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Halfcrown 1948 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 14,1 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 71,165,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1948
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1948 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 691 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place January 10, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1948 HP at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1948 HP at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1948 HP at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1948 HP at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1948 HP at auction Stack's - January 11, 2011
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1948 HP at auction Stack's - January 11, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date January 11, 2011
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1948 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 477
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George VI Coins of United Kingdom in 1948 All English coins English copper-nickel coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 10, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access