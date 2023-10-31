United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Halfcrown 1948 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 14,1 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 71,165,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1948
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1948 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 691 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place January 10, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- TMAJK sro (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
