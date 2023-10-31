Halfcrown 1948 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1948 with mark HP. This copper-nickel coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 691 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place January 10, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) PF65 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)