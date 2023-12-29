United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Penny 1950 HP "Type 1949-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 240,000
- Mintage PROOF 18,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1950
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1950 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 275 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 475,000. Bidding took place July 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2017
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2015
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
