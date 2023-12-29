flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Penny 1950 HP "Type 1949-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Penny 1950 HP "Type 1949-1952" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Penny 1950 HP "Type 1949-1952" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 240,000
  • Mintage PROOF 18,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1950
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1950 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 275 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 475,000. Bidding took place July 12, 2020.

United Kingdom Penny 1950 HP at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1950 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1950 HP at auction Roma Numismatics - March 17, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1950 HP at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
United Kingdom Penny 1950 HP at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1950 HP at auction Coinhouse - August 28, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1950 HP at auction Nihon - July 12, 2020
Seller Nihon
Date July 12, 2020
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1950 HP at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1950 HP at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1950 HP at auction Katz - April 1, 2018
Seller Katz
Date April 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1950 HP at auction Heritage - November 9, 2017
United Kingdom Penny 1950 HP at auction Heritage - November 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2017
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1950 HP at auction Coinhouse - October 21, 2017
United Kingdom Penny 1950 HP at auction Coinhouse - October 21, 2017
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 21, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1950 HP at auction Heritage - March 19, 2015
United Kingdom Penny 1950 HP at auction Heritage - March 19, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2015
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1950 HP at auction Heritage - January 17, 2013
United Kingdom Penny 1950 HP at auction Heritage - January 17, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1950 HP at auction Heritage - January 10, 2013
United Kingdom Penny 1950 HP at auction Heritage - January 10, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2013
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George VI Coins of United Kingdom in 1950 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
