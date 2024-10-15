Threepence 1951 HP "Type 1949-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1951 with mark HP. This brass coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1274 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place January 20, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (2) AU (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)