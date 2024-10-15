flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Threepence 1951 HP "Type 1949-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Threepence 1951 HP "Type 1949-1952" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Threepence 1951 HP "Type 1949-1952" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 6,8 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,184,000
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1951
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1951 with mark HP. This brass coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1274 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place January 20, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
United Kingdom Threepence 1951 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 17 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1951 HP at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 170 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1951 HP at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Threepence 1951 HP at auction Stephen Album - January 23, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 23, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Threepence 1951 HP at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Threepence 1951 HP at auction Rauch - May 9, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date May 9, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Threepence 1951 HP at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Threepence 1951 HP at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Threepence 1951 HP at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

