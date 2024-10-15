United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Threepence 1951 HP "Type 1949-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 6,8 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,184,000
- Mintage PROOF 20,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1951
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1951 with mark HP. This brass coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1274 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place January 20, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Katz (4)
- NOONANS (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 17 GBP
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 170 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 23, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search