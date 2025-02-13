flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Threepence 1950 HP "Type 1949-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Threepence 1950 HP "Type 1949-1952" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Threepence 1950 HP "Type 1949-1952" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 6,8 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,600,000
  • Mintage PROOF 18,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1950
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1950 with mark HP. This brass coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1325 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 750,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Nihon (2)
  • NOONANS (2)
United Kingdom Threepence 1950 HP at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1950 HP at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
4785 $
Price in auction currency 750000 JPY
United Kingdom Threepence 1950 HP at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1950 HP at auction Nihon - July 12, 2020
Seller Nihon
Date July 12, 2020
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1950 HP at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1950 HP at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1950 HP at auction CNG - January 13, 2010
Seller CNG
Date January 13, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

