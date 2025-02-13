Threepence 1950 HP "Type 1949-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1950 with mark HP. This brass coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1325 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 750,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)