Threepence 1950 HP "Type 1949-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 6,8 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,600,000
- Mintage PROOF 18,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1950
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1950 with mark HP. This brass coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1325 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 750,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2024.
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
4785 $
Price in auction currency 750000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
