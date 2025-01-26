United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Threepence 1946 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 6,8 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 621,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1946
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1946 with mark HP. This brass coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1213 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,650. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS64 ANACS
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
