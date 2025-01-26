flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Threepence 1946 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Threepence 1946 HP "Type 1937-1948" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Threepence 1946 HP "Type 1937-1948" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 6,8 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 621,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1946
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1946 with mark HP. This brass coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1213 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,650. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

United Kingdom Threepence 1946 HP at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1946 HP at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS64 ANACS
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1946 HP at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1946 HP at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1946 HP at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1946 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1946 HP at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1946 HP at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1946 HP at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1946 HP at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1946 HP at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1946 HP at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1946 HP at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1946 HP at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1946 HP at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1946 HP at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 10, 2022
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1946 HP at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1946 HP at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 28, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1946 HP at auction TimeLine Auctions - May 29, 2022
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date May 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1946 HP at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1946 HP at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1946 HP at auction Stack's - February 27, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2025
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction

