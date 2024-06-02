flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1935 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Shilling 1935 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Shilling 1935 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,183,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1935
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1935 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 30868 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

United Kingdom Shilling 1935 at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1935 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1935 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1935 at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1935 at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1935 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1935 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1935 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1935 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1935 at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1935 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1935 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1935 at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1935 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1935 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1935 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1935 at auction Denga1700 - January 6, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1935 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1935 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1935 at auction Empire - March 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date March 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1935 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Available by subscription

Get access