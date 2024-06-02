United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1935 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,183,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1935
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1935 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 30868 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (15)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- DNW (1)
- Empire (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (3)
- London Coins (8)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
