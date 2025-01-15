flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1924 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Shilling 1924 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Shilling 1924 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,250,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1924
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1924 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 15, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • BAC (13)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (5)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1924 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1924 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 20 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1924 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1924 at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1924 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1924 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1924 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1924 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1924 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1924 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1924 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1924 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1924 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1924 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1924 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1924 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1924 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1924 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1924 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1924 at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1924 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1924 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Category
Year
Search

