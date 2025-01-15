United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1924 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,250,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1924
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1924 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 15, 2025.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (13)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (5)
- New York Sale (1)
- St James’s (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 20 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
