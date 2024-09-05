flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1923 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Shilling 1923 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Shilling 1923 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,575,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1923
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1923 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1326 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place January 15, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (10)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • London Coins (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1923 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1923 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1923 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1923 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1923 at auction Heritage - February 22, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1923 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1923 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1923 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1923 at auction Denga1700 - January 6, 2023
United Kingdom Shilling 1923 at auction Denga1700 - January 6, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1923 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1923 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1923 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1923 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1923 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1923 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1923 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1923 at auction New York Sale - January 15, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 15, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1923 at auction London Coins - December 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1923 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1923 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1923 at auction Davissons Ltd. - October 19, 2016
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 19, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1923 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access