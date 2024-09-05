United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1923 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,575,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1923
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1923 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1326 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place January 15, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 15, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
