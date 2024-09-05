Shilling 1923 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1923 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1326 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place January 15, 2020.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (1) XF (11) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (5) Service PCGS (4) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

BAC (10)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Heritage (2)

London Coins (4)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

New York Sale (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Stephen Album (1)