United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Shilling 1921 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Shilling 1921 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Shilling 1921 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V



Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,649,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1921
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1921 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 24025 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 345. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

United Kingdom Shilling 1921 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1921 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1921 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - September 21, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date September 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1921 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1921 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1921 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1921 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1921 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1921 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1921 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1921 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1921 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1921 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1921 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1921 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1921 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1921 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1921 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1921 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1921 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1921 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price

