United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1921 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,649,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1921
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1921 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 24025 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 345. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1921 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
