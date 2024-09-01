Shilling 1919 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1919 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 39166 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 329. Bidding took place May 22, 2016.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (1) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (2)