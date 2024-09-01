flag
Shilling 1919 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Shilling 1919 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Shilling 1919 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,824,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1919
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1919 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 39166 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 329. Bidding took place May 22, 2016.

United Kingdom Shilling 1919 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1919 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1919 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1919 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1919 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1919 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1919 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1919 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1919 at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1919 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1919 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1919 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1919 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1919 at auction Stephen Album - May 4, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1919 at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1919 at auction Heritage - February 16, 2017
United Kingdom Shilling 1919 at auction Heritage - February 16, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1919 at auction Heritage - May 22, 2016
United Kingdom Shilling 1919 at auction Heritage - May 22, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1919 at auction Künker - February 7, 2013
Seller Künker
Date February 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1919 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2012
United Kingdom Shilling 1919 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******

