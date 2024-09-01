United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1919 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,824,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1919
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1919 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 39166 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 329. Bidding took place May 22, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (9)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1919 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
