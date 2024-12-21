Shilling 1916 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1916 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 39163 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 376. Bidding took place May 22, 2016.

Сondition UNC (29) AU (10) XF (3) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (5) MS64 (2) MS62 (1) VF30 (2) Service PCGS (3) NGC (7)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

BAC (10)

cgb.fr (1)

Coinhouse (5)

CoinsNB (1)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (6)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (2)

Klondike Auction (1)

London Coins (10)

Stack's (2)