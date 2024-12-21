flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1916 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Shilling 1916 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Shilling 1916 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 35,862,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1916 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 39163 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 376. Bidding took place May 22, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • BAC (10)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Coinhouse (5)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • London Coins (10)
  • Stack's (2)
United Kingdom Shilling 1916 at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1916 at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1916 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1916 at auction Klondike Auction - November 21, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1916 at auction Coinhouse - October 20, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1916 at auction Coinhouse - October 20, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1916 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1916 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1916 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1916 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1916 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1916 at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1916 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1916 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1916 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1916 at auction Heritage - June 29, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1916 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1916 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1916 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1916 at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1916 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1916 at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling 1916 at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1916 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1916 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1916 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access