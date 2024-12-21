United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1916 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 35,862,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1916
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1916 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 39163 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 376. Bidding took place May 22, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
