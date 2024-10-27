flag
Shilling 1915 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Shilling 1915 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Shilling 1915 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 39,279,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1915 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 61403 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 400. Bidding took place April 5, 2023.

United Kingdom Shilling 1915 at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1915 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1915 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1915 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1915 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1915 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1915 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1915 at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1915 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1915 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1915 at auction Heritage - April 6, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1915 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1915 at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1915 at auction Heritage - February 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1915 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1915 at auction Denga1700 - October 4, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date October 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1915 at auction Karamitsos - September 11, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 11, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1915 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1915 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1915 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1915 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
