United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1915 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 39,279,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1915
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1915 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 61403 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 400. Bidding took place April 5, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 11, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
