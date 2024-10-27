flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1914 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Shilling 1914 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Shilling 1914 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 23,416,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1914 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 26320 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 431. Bidding took place January 12, 2010.

United Kingdom Shilling 1914 at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1914 at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1914 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1914 at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1914 at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1914 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1914 at auction Heritage - March 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 30, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1914 at auction CMA Auctions - November 27, 2022
Seller CMA Auctions
Date November 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1914 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1914 at auction CMA Auctions - August 27, 2022
Seller CMA Auctions
Date August 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1914 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
United Kingdom Shilling 1914 at auction Russiancoin - March 31, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
United Kingdom Shilling 1914 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
United Kingdom Shilling 1914 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1914 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1914 at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1914 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
United Kingdom Shilling 1914 at auction Pars Coins - June 14, 2021
Seller Pars Coins
Date June 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1914 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1914 at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition UNC
