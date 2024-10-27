United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1914 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 23,416,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1914
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1914 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 26320 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 431. Bidding took place January 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (8)
- cgb.fr (1)
- CMA Auctions (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (9)
- Numisor (2)
- Pars Coins (2)
- Roxbury’s (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date March 30, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller CMA Auctions
Date November 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search