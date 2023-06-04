United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1913 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,002,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1913
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1913 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place May 10, 2023.
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
