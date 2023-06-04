Shilling 1913 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1913 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place May 10, 2023.

