Shilling 1913 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Shilling 1913 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Shilling 1913 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,002,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1913 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place May 10, 2023.

United Kingdom Shilling 1913 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1913 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1913 at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1913 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1913 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1913 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1913 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1913 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1913 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1913 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1913 at auction Holmasto - December 17, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date December 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1913 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1913 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1913 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1913 at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1913 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1913 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1913 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1913 at auction Coinhouse - October 3, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1913 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1913 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1913 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of Shilling 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

