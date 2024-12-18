United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1911 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,066,000
- Mintage PROOF 6,007
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1911
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (199)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1911 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 27383 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 690. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Auction World (8)
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (3)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- cgb.fr (2)
- CMA Auctions (2)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (3)
- CoinsNB (3)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (5)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (6)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (45)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (3)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Künker (3)
- London Coins (39)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Nihon (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (7)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russiancoin (10)
- Spink (3)
- St James’s (8)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
- Stephen Album (4)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- VAuctions (1)
- Via (4)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
203 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search