Shilling 1911 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Shilling 1911 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Shilling 1911 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,066,000
  • Mintage PROOF 6,007

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (199)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1911 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 27383 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 690. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

United Kingdom Shilling 1911 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
203 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1911 at auction Karamitsos - December 15, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1911 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1911 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1911 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 1, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date December 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1911 at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1911 at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1911 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1911 at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1911 at auction CoinsNB - September 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1911 at auction Klondike Auction - September 8, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1911 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1911 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1911 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1911 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1911 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1911 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1911 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1911 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1911 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1911 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

