Shilling 1911 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1911 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 27383 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 690. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (130) UNC (40) AU (12) XF (3) VF (2) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (2) MS65 (6) MS64 (6) MS63 (1) AU53 (1) PF67 (6) PF66 (20) PF65 (30) PF64 (26) PF63 (2) PF62 (2) RB (1) Service PCGS (42) NGC (60) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Auction World (8)

Aurea (1)

BAC (3)

Baldwin's of St. James's (3)

cgb.fr (2)

CMA Auctions (2)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (3)

CoinsNB (3)

Davissons Ltd. (2)

DNW (5)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (6)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (45)

Heritage Eur (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (3)

Klondike Auction (1)

Künker (3)

London Coins (39)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

New York Sale (1)

Nihon (2)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (7)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Numisor (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rauch (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russiancoin (10)

Spink (3)

St James’s (8)

Stack's (2)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)

Stephen Album (4)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)

VAuctions (1)

Via (4)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (3)

Westfälische (1)