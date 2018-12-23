flag
Penny 1922 "Type 1921-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Penny 1922 "Type 1921-1936" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Penny 1922 "Type 1921-1936" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,0076 oz) 0,235 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,758

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1922
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1922 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 645 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 21. Bidding took place December 22, 2018.

Сondition
United Kingdom Penny 1922 at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

