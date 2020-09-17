United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1916 "Type 1911-1920" (United Kingdom, George V)
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,647
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1916
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1916 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1996 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place September 17, 2020.
For the sale of Penny 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
