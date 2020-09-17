Penny 1916 "Type 1911-1920" (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1916 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1996 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place September 17, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (2)