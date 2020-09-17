flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1916 "Type 1911-1920" (United Kingdom, George V)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,647

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1916 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1996 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place September 17, 2020.

United Kingdom Penny 1916 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1916 at auction Silicua Coins - February 4, 2020
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 4, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

