United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1933 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,685,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1933
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1933 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 24283 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (8)
- CMA Auctions (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Darabanth (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (6)
- Katz (3)
- London Coins (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 2000 HUF
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
