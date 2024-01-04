Florin 1933 (United Kingdom, George V)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,685,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1933
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1933 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 24283 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.

United Kingdom Florin 1933 at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 2000 HUF
United Kingdom Florin 1933 at auction Katz - June 29, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1933 at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1933 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1933 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1933 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1933 at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1933 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1933 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1933 at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1933 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1933 at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1933 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 3, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1933 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1933 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1933 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1933 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1933 at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1933 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1933 at auction Heritage - May 22, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1933 at auction Heritage - September 3, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2015
Condition MS65 ANACS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

