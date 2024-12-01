Florin 1926 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1926 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 28075 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (1) XF (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (4)