United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1926 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,125,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1926
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1926 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 28075 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 44 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 24 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2012
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
