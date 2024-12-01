flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1926 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Florin 1926 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Florin 1926 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,125,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1926
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1926 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 28075 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.

United Kingdom Florin 1926 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 44 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1926 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 24 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1926 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1926 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1926 at auction St James’s - November 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1926 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1926 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1926 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1926 at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
United Kingdom Florin 1926 at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1926 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1926 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1926 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1926 at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1926 at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1926 at auction Heritage - September 3, 2015
United Kingdom Florin 1926 at auction Heritage - September 3, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1926 at auction Heritage - March 29, 2015
United Kingdom Florin 1926 at auction Heritage - March 29, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1926 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
United Kingdom Florin 1926 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1926 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
United Kingdom Florin 1926 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1926 at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2012
United Kingdom Florin 1926 at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2012
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1926 at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
United Kingdom Florin 1926 at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

