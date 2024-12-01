United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1913 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,545,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1913
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1913 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 7412 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place March 31, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
