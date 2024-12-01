flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1913 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Florin 1913 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Florin 1913 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,545,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1913 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 7412 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place March 31, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (12)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (3)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (5)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (2)
United Kingdom Florin 1913 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1913 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1913 at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1913 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1913 at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1913 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1913 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1913 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1913 at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1913 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1913 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1913 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1913 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1913 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1913 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1913 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1913 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1913 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1913 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1913 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1913 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1913 All English coins English silver coins English coins Florin Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access