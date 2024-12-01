flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1936 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Crown 1936 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Crown 1936 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,4546 oz) 14,14 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,473

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1936
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (166)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1936 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 32331 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,638. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

