Crown 1936 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,4546 oz) 14,14 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,473
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1936
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (166)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1936 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 32331 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,638. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
484 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
