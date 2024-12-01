Crown 1936 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1936 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 32331 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,638. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.

