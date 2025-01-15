United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1933 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,4546 oz) 14,14 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,132
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1933
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (374)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1933 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 33899 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,520. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (1)
- Auction World (19)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (21)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- CNG (6)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (5)
- DNW (43)
- Downies (1)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (11)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (41)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (6)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (2)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (3)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (51)
- Luna Coins., Ltd. (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Morton & Eden (3)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (7)
- NOONANS (11)
- Numisor (2)
- Roxbury’s (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (10)
- Sonntag (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (7)
- Spink (48)
- St James’s (8)
- Stack's (14)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (11)
- Stephen Album (3)
- Teutoburger (6)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (10)
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PR65 PCGS
Selling price
4800 $
Price in auction currency 4800 USD
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
