flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1933 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Crown 1933 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Crown 1933 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,4546 oz) 14,14 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,132

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1933
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (374)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1933 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 33899 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,520. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auction World (19)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (21)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CNG (6)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (5)
  • DNW (43)
  • Downies (1)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Goldberg (11)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (41)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (51)
  • Luna Coins., Ltd. (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Morton & Eden (3)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (7)
  • NOONANS (11)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (10)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (7)
  • Spink (48)
  • St James’s (8)
  • Stack's (14)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (11)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (10)
United Kingdom Crown 1933 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PR65 PCGS
Selling price
4800 $
Price in auction currency 4800 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1933 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1933 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1933 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1933 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1933 at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1933 at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1933 at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1933 at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1933 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1933 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1933 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1933 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1933 at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1933 at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1933 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1933 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1933 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1933 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1933 at auction St James’s - June 1, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1933 at auction St James’s - June 1, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1933 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Crown 1933 at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1933 All English coins English silver coins English coins Crown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access